Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:30
St Mary the Virgin, East Preston with Kingston
Roderick Edwards Notice
EDWARDS Roderick Vincent Peacefully at home on 9th August 2019.
Beloved and loving husband of Dr Isobel,
dear father of Frances and adored grandpa of Sophie. The funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m.
on Tuesday 20th August 2019
at St Mary the Virgin, East Preston with Kingston.
No flowers please, but donations in lieu would be welcome for St Barnabas House (Hospice at Home) or
the RNLI c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
