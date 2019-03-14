|
Piggott Robin
(Bob) Peacefully on February 27th,
aged 90.
Loving Husband of Trixie,
Dad to Linda and Son in Law Tony,
Grandad to Alison and Gary and
Great Grandad of Lily and Jack.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service on
Monday 18th March 2019, 3:20pm
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to Parkinson's UK c/o
H.D. Tribe,
19 West Street, Storrington, RH20 4DZ
Tel 01903 742585
or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
