Willis Robert (Mike) Passed away on Wednesday 23rd October 2019,
aged 77 years.
He was a loved Father and Brother.
He will be much missed by his
family and his many friends.
A funeral service will take place at
Worthing Crematorium on
Thursday 21st November 2019 at 12.40pm.
Family flowers only. Should you wish to donate,
we are supporting Myeloma UK in memory of Mike
and donations can be made via
H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516 or online
at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 14, 2019