Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillistones Funeral Service
191 South Farm Road
Worthing, Sussex BN14 7TW
01903 200835
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
15:00
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Squires
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Squires

Notice Condolences

Robert Squires Notice
Squires Robert Eric Martin Passed away on July 11th, 2019 at home
just a few days before his 70th birthday.

Much loved father to Sarah, Katie and David, husband of 40 years to the late Julie, and Grandad to Libby,
Maddy, Molly & Freddie.

He will be sadly missed in the Southwick community and among his fishing friends.

The funeral will be held at 3pm on 1st August at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, but donations to Lifeboats/RNLI c/o Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing BN14 7TW.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.