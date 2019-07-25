|
|
|
Squires Robert Eric Martin Passed away on July 11th, 2019 at home
just a few days before his 70th birthday.
Much loved father to Sarah, Katie and David, husband of 40 years to the late Julie, and Grandad to Libby,
Maddy, Molly & Freddie.
He will be sadly missed in the Southwick community and among his fishing friends.
The funeral will be held at 3pm on 1st August at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations to Lifeboats/RNLI c/o Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing BN14 7TW.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019