Robert Leal

Robert Ernest
LEAL Robert Ernest On September 18th 2019
at home in Worthing, aged 76 years.

Dearly loved husband of Monika,
much loved dad to Angela, Martin and Adrian,
and retired local Maths Teacher.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

A celebration of his life will take place
at Worthing Crematorium on
Wednesday October 2nd at 3 pm.

Family flowers only, donations for
Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd, 259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA. Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
