Reynolds Funeral Service (Littlehampton)
Cemetery Lodge
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
01903 730 666
Robert Hotston

Robert Hotston Notice
HOTSTON Robert John Peacefully on 29th September 2019
aged 73 years.
Robert was much loved and will be missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel on
Friday 18th October 2019 at 9.40a.m.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Dizzy may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
