Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00
Worthing Crematorium
Robert Bourner Notice
BOURNER Robert Edwin Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 23rd July 2019, aged 80.

A much loved husband, dad and grandad,
who will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Tuesday 13th August 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Robert's memory to
Hounds for Heroes via
https://robert-bourner.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
