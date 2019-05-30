Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
13:30
Worthing Crematorium
Robert Birchley Notice
BIRCHLEY Robert On the 19th May 2019,
at St. Barnabas House after a long, brave fight.
Dearly loved husband of June,
loving dad of Julie, Marcus, Rob and Natasha,
much loved grandad and great-grandad to his eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed.

Funeral service to take place at 1:40p.m.
on Monday 3rd June 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Robert's memory to the
Royal National Lifeboat Institution via
http://robert-birchley.muchloved.com/ or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 30, 2019
