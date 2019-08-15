|
CRUMP Richard
(Dick) Sadly but peacefully passed away at home after
a long illness on the 6th August 2019,
with his family by his side, aged 83.
Much loved husband of Mary, dad of Kevin, Lynn,
Sheila and Susan. Grandfather of ten and
great-grandfather of three.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Wednesday 21st August 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium, all are welcome.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be sent in Richard's memory to
Dementia UK via https://richard-crump.muchloved.com/ or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 15, 2019