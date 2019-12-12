Home

Rhoda Daily Notice
Daily Rhoda
Passed away on 28th November 2019 at
Worthing Hospital, aged 93 years.

Much loved mother of Ann, Keith and Christine.
Dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to be held at Worthing Crematorium on Tuesday 17th December at 1.40pm. Family flowers only but donations to 4Sight Vision Support c/o
Dillistone Funeral Service, 191 South Farm Road, Worthing, BN14 7TW, Tel. 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
