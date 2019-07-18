|
|
|
JUSTICE Raymond (Ray) Leonard Peacefully passed away in
St. Barnabas House on the
6th July 2019, aged 88.
Much loved Husband to Ruth,
Dad to Cliff, Viv, Paul, Mark and Tim,
Poppa and Great-Poppa and
will be greatly missed by everyone
who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place at
2:00 p.m. on Friday 26th July 2019,
at Worthing Salvation Army,
Crescent Road, BN11 1RL.
This will be followed by committal
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Ray's memory to Cancer Research UK
via http://raymond-justice.muchloved.com /
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019