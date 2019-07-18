Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
14:00
Worthing Salvation Army
Crescent Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Justice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Justice

Notice Condolences

Raymond Justice Notice
JUSTICE Raymond (Ray) Leonard Peacefully passed away in
St. Barnabas House on the
6th July 2019, aged 88.

Much loved Husband to Ruth,
Dad to Cliff, Viv, Paul, Mark and Tim,
Poppa and Great-Poppa and
will be greatly missed by everyone
who knew and loved him.

Funeral service to take place at
2:00 p.m. on Friday 26th July 2019,
at Worthing Salvation Army,
Crescent Road, BN11 1RL.

This will be followed by committal
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Ray's memory to Cancer Research UK
via http://raymond-justice.muchloved.com /

or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.