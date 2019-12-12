|
RICHARDS Ralph Lancaster Peacefully on
25th November 2019,
in his 95th year.
Much loved father of
Arthur, Pauline, Alison and Simon.
A loving grandfather and great-grandfather,
he will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00a.m.
on Thursday 16th January 2020,
at Findon Valley Free Church.
This will be followed by burial at
St. Mary's Church, Storrington.
Family flowers only please and
for information regarding donations,
please contact Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019