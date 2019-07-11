|
Mutton Queenie, passed away peacefully on 3rd July 2019, aged 87. The late wife of Ramon Mutton, beloved mother of Linda, Paul, Jackie, Sharon and Ian. Also much loved nanna to Justin, James, Louise, Hannah, Dominic, Sebastian, Caitlin and Colm and great nanna to ten and 2 bumps. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at Worthing Crematorium (Muntham Chapel) on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 3.20pm. Flowers welcome (no wreaths please) which will then go to Cavell House with grateful thanks for all their loving care.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 11, 2019