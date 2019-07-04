Home

Bloxham Polly On 22nd June 2019, aged 93 years

Much loved mother to Tim, Mark, Tracy and Samantha.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service at H D Tribe Chapel, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea on Wednesday 10th July at 2.00.p.m.

Flowers or if desired, donations may be made in
Polly's memory to the Parkinson's Society c/o

H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 4, 2019
