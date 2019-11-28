Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Pirie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Pirie

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Pirie Notice
PIRIE Phyllis Rose Passed away peacefully on
19th November 2019, aged 89.

Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon Pirie.
Mother of Elaine and Alistair. Mother-in-law,
grandmother and great-grandmother.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Monday 9th December 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

No flowers by request but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Phyllis's memory to Dementia UK via https://phyllis-pirie.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -