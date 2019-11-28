|
|
|
PIRIE Phyllis Rose Passed away peacefully on
19th November 2019, aged 89.
Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon Pirie.
Mother of Elaine and Alistair. Mother-in-law,
grandmother and great-grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Monday 9th December 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
No flowers by request but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Phyllis's memory to Dementia UK via https://phyllis-pirie.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019