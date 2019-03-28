|
|
|
Hazelgrove Phyllis Yvonne
née Jackson Died peacefully on 18th March 2019;
aged 97 years.
At Country Lodge Nursing Home,
Worthing, West Sussex
Much loved Wife of the late John Noah
and Mother of Adrian John Hazelgrove.
I express my thanks to the staff of
Country Lodge Nursing Home for their care of Phyllis.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made in her memory to support
Royal Osteoporosis Society c/o
H. D. Tribe, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 8HU to whom enquiries may be made about the Funeral.
Tel. 01903 234516 or at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
