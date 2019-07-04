|
|
|
COLLIER Phyllis Suddenly at her home on
the 15th June 2019.
Dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt. She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at 2:30 p.m.
on Monday 8th July 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in Phyllis's memory to Action Medical Research via
http://phyllis-may-collier.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 4, 2019