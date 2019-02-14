|
|
|
WILLOWS Peter Peacefully on 31st January 2019 aged 87.
Beloved husband of the late Alma Willows,
and a loving father and grandfather.
He is much loved and will be sadly missed.
Service at Worthing Crematorium, Findon, on Wednesday, 20th February at 12.00 noon
in the Muntham Chapel.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to St. Barnabas House; British Heart Foundation; or 'The Salvation Army'
via Chalcraft Funeral Directors Ltd,
55 High Street, Steyning, BN44 3RE.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
