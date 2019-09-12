|
|
|
VOSPER Peter James Peacefully on 28th August 2019, aged 87 years.
Peter was much loved and will be missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium in the Kingswood Chapel
on Wednesday 9th October 2019 at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, to Patient Link or
St Barnabas House Hospice may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019