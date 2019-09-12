Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Vosper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Vosper

Notice Condolences

Peter Vosper Notice
VOSPER Peter James Peacefully on 28th August 2019, aged 87 years.
Peter was much loved and will be missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium in the Kingswood Chapel
on Wednesday 9th October 2019 at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, to Patient Link or
St Barnabas House Hospice may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.