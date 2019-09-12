Home

STEWART Peter Goodwin Died 3rd September 2019, aged 75 years.

Dearly beloved husband of Mary, caring father
to Joanna and Kay, and loving grandpa to
Sam, James, Harry and Alice.

Former Head Teacher of St Andrew's High School.

A service of thanksgiving will take place at
the Parish Church of St Mary's Broadwater,
Friday September 20th at 12:30pm.

Family flowers only, donations for
The Bible Society c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd, 259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
