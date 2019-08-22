Home

SEARLE Peter Sidney Passed away at home on
the 2nd August 2019, aged 84.

He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
2:00 p.m. on Thursday 29th August 2019,
at All Saints Church, Findon Valley.
This will be followed at 3:00 p.m.
by committal at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Peter's memory to Care for Veterans
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
