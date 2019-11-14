|
|
|
LACEY Peter Sadly passed away peacefully in
his sleep on 7th November 2019
in Worthing Hospital aged 84 years.
Husband of the late Margaret Ann Lacey, a much loved dad of Julie, Sharon, Christopher, Alison, Nigel and Stephen, father-in-law of Graham, Alfredo, Lisa, Philip, Mel and Lynn, grandad of Jo, Christina, Antonio, Gregory, George, Kelly, Sarah, Jodie, David, Bethan, Luke, Ciaron, Mairead and Liam, great grandfather to Louie, Charlie, Ollie, Teagan, Ella, Lucas, Amelia, Noah and Francesca, brother of Shirley Gleason
and of the late Gordon Lacey.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 22nd November at 9:40 am
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Friends of Worthing Hospital Diabetes Unit c/o The funeral Director.
All enquiries to H D Tribe
01903 234 516 or 01903 211 999
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 14, 2019