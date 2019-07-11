|
Huggett Peter James Passed away peacefully at
Worthing Hospital on
25th June, aged 90 years.
Loving Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad,
Little Brother and Uncle who will be dearly
missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
12:40 pm on Monday 22nd July at
Worthing Crematorium, Findon.
Flowers welcome and, if desired,
donations may be made in Peter's memory
to Alzheimer's Society research c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Following Peter's service, flowers will be donated
to St. Barnabas Hospice.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 11, 2019