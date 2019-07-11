Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Huggett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Huggett

Notice Condolences

Peter Huggett Notice
Huggett Peter James Passed away peacefully at
Worthing Hospital on
25th June, aged 90 years.

Loving Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad,
Little Brother and Uncle who will be dearly
missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
12:40 pm on Monday 22nd July at
Worthing Crematorium, Findon.

Flowers welcome and, if desired,
donations may be made in Peter's memory
to Alzheimer's Society research c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Following Peter's service, flowers will be donated
to St. Barnabas Hospice.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.