HORNSBY Peter George Passed away peacefully on
30th November, aged 88 years.

Loving husband to Pam, dear Uncle and friend,
he will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.

Funeral service to take place at 11.30 a.m. on
Tuesday 17th December at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations may be made in Peter's Memory to St Barnabas c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
