Hill Peter John Passed away suddenly on 25th July 2019.
Dearly loved husband and father
who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at the
Muntham Chapel, Worthing Crematorium
on Friday 9th August at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only but donations in memory of Peter, made payable to 'Help Musicians UK'
can be sent c/o
Rounce Funeral Services,
3 Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane,
Worthing, West Sussex BN13 2EL.
Telephone 01903 692626
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019