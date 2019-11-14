Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Harrison

Notice Condolences

Peter Harrison Notice
HARRISON Peter John
'Pete' Peacefully on 7th November 2019, aged 71 years.
Pete was much loved and will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel on
Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 10.40am.
Flowers welcome and donations, if desired,
to Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -