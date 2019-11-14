|
|
|
HARRISON Peter John
'Pete' Peacefully on 7th November 2019, aged 71 years.
Pete was much loved and will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel on
Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 10.40am.
Flowers welcome and donations, if desired,
to Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 14, 2019