Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
14:00
St. Andrew's Church
Ferring
Peter Chapman Notice
Chapman Peter
Peacefully in Berkeley Lodge on the 25th August 2019.

A much loved dad and grandad.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday 18th September 2019, at St. Andrew's Church, Ferring.

Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent in Peter's memory to either Parkinson's UK or the Alzheimer's Society (which will be for the benefit of the Worthing Branches) via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
