Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
14:30
The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP
Peter Chapman Notice
Chapman Peter James Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 7th July 2019, aged 56.

A much loved dad, who will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 2:30 p.m. on
Tuesday 23rd July 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Peter's memory to Cancer United
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019
