Chapman Peter James Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 7th July 2019, aged 56.
A much loved dad, who will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2:30 p.m. on
Tuesday 23rd July 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Peter's memory to Cancer United
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019