Reynolds Funeral Service (Littlehampton)
Cemetery Lodge
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
01903 730 666
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
14:00
Muntham Chapel, Worthing Crematorium
Peter Barnes Notice
BARNES Peter Allen Passed away at
Darlington Court Care Home, Rustington on
22nd August 2019, aged 88 years.
He will be sadly missed by his
family, friends and all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at the
Muntham Chapel, Worthing Crematorium
on Tuesday 1st October at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to the
RNLI c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton, BN17 6LX.
Tel: 01903 730666
or www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
