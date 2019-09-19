Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
14:00
Shoreham-by-Sea Baptist Church
Western Road
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lancing and Sompting Cemetery
Peter Anderson Notice
ANDERSON Peter Eric
(Pete)
Died suddenly but peacefully at home on
Sunday 8th September 2019, aged 85.

Much loved husband to Joy,
loving dad to Paul, Peter, Yvonne and Lorraine.
Special grandad to Jamie, Tom, Jade, Ryan, Billy,
Harry, Yasmin and Holly.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Now at peace with your mum, dad and brother Billy.
Until we meet again.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m.
on Thursday 3rd October 2019,
at Shoreham-by-Sea Baptist Church, Western Road, followed by burial at Lancing and Sompting Cemetery.
All are welcome to celebrate Pete's life.

Flowers welcome or donations, if desired,
can be sent in Pete's memory to either the
Royal National Lifeboat Institution or
the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
