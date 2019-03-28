|
ALLEN Pete
Passed away peacefully on 17th March
surrounded by family, aged 74 years.
A loving husband, father, grandfather,
brother, father-in-law and friend.
He will be eternally missed.
Funeral service to take place at 2:20 pm
on Tuesday 2nd April at Worthing
Crematorium, Findon.
Casual and colourful attire, no ties please.
Family flowers only please but if desired
donations may be sent in Pete's
memory to The RNLI (Shoreham Branch) c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or
online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
