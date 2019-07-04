Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
Pauline Drage Notice
DRAGE Pauline Passed away in Beech House Care Home, Thornbury,
on the 24th June 2019,
aged 89.

A much loved mum to Robert, Michael and Mandy.
Also a much loved nanna.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on Wednesday 17th July 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Pauline's memory to the Alzheimer's Society via
http://pauline-drage.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 4, 2019
