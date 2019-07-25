|
Everitt Paul A former pupil of Steyning Grammar School and long standing resident of Billingshurst passed away peacefully on Tuesday 16th July, aged 55 years. Son of Meg and twin brother to Simon, he will be sadly missed. The memorial service will take place at St Marys Church Billingshurst on Thursday 8th August at 1.30pm, all who knew him are welcome. Should you wish to donate in memory of Paul The Co-op Funeralcare, 22 Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AJ Tel: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019