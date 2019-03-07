|
DIXON Paul Passed away peacefully at home
on the 24th February, aged 60 years.
Beloved son of Celia and the late Don.
A cherished and loved brother
of Robbie, Andy and Tracy.
He will be dearly missed by the whole family
and he will be forever in our hearts.
We will be leaving Lancing at 3pm on Friday 8th March for a service at 3.40pm at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations in Paul's memory
to the British Heart Foundation can be sent c/o
Dillistone Funeral Service, 191 South Farm Road, Worthing, BN14 7TW. Tel 01903 200835.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
