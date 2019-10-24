Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
13:00
Worthing Crematorium
Paul Brown Notice
BROWN Paul Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 19th October 2019.

Dearly loved dad of Leigh, Roxanne, Joe,
Beckie, Ryan, Tallen, Tobey, Tee Jae and Charlie
and a much loved grandad to his nine grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed.

Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m.
on Thursday 14th November 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

It was Paul's express wish that people
wear bright colours.

Flowers and all enquiries c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
