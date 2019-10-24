|
|
|
BROWN Paul Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 19th October 2019.
Dearly loved dad of Leigh, Roxanne, Joe,
Beckie, Ryan, Tallen, Tobey, Tee Jae and Charlie
and a much loved grandad to his nine grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m.
on Thursday 14th November 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
It was Paul's express wish that people
wear bright colours.
Flowers and all enquiries c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 24, 2019