O'Sullivan Patrick Finbarr Passed away peacefully at home on 25th July 2019
aged 71 years.
Husband of Sue, father of Sarah, Sinead, Sophie & Sean, brother of Michael, Gerry, Thomas & Mary and
granddad of Codi, Willow & Draegan.
Always in our hearts.
A Funeral Service will take place on Monday 12th August at 10:00am at Worthing Crematorium.
No flowers please. Donations in Patrick's memory may be made payable to St Barnabas House and sent direct to Titnore Lane, Worthing, BN12 6NZ.
