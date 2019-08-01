Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00
Worthing Crematorium
O'Sullivan Patrick Finbarr Passed away peacefully at home on 25th July 2019
aged 71 years.

Husband of Sue, father of Sarah, Sinead, Sophie & Sean, brother of Michael, Gerry, Thomas & Mary and
granddad of Codi, Willow & Draegan.

Always in our hearts.

A Funeral Service will take place on Monday 12th August at 10:00am at Worthing Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations in Patrick's memory may be made payable to St Barnabas House and sent direct to Titnore Lane, Worthing, BN12 6NZ.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
