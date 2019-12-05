Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Hannigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Hannigan

Notice Condolences

Patrick Hannigan Notice
HANNIGAN Patrick
(Pat) Peacefully on 21st November 2019.
Much loved dad of Natasha, Kieron, Charmaine and Shanleigh, grandad to eleven and a friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Friday 13th December 2019, at Lancing Tabernacle, North Road, Lancing. This will be followed
by burial at Botolphs Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be sent in Pat's memory to
Cancer Research UK via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -