HANNIGAN Patrick
(Pat) Peacefully on 21st November 2019.
Much loved dad of Natasha, Kieron, Charmaine and Shanleigh, grandad to eleven and a friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Friday 13th December 2019, at Lancing Tabernacle, North Road, Lancing. This will be followed
by burial at Botolphs Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be sent in Pat's memory to
Cancer Research UK via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019