Taylor Patricia Anne Passed away peacefully on 5th September
aged 90 years.
Daughter of the late Philip and Kathleen,
sister of Philip and sister-in-law of Anna,
aunt of Richard, Andrew, Susan and Helen
and great-aunt of Mathilde, Thomas, Théo, Claire,
Sophie, Alexander, Louise, Leonard,
Victor, Edouard, William and George.
A Funeral Service will be held
at 1.30pm on Wednesday 25th September
at St Catherine's Church, Littlehampton.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019