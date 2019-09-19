Home

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
13:30
St Catherine's Church
Littlehampton
Patricia Taylor

Taylor Patricia Anne Passed away peacefully on 5th September
aged 90 years.
Daughter of the late Philip and Kathleen,
sister of Philip and sister-in-law of Anna,
aunt of Richard, Andrew, Susan and Helen
and great-aunt of Mathilde, Thomas, Théo, Claire,
Sophie, Alexander, Louise, Leonard,
Victor, Edouard, William and George.

A Funeral Service will be held
at 1.30pm on Wednesday 25th September
at St Catherine's Church, Littlehampton.

All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
