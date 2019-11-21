|
|
|
REYNOLDS Patricia
"Trish" Passed away peacefully on
31st October 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Pat,
much loved mum of
Christine, David, Alison,
Bruce, Melanie and Neil.
A loving mother in law,
proud grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to take place at
St Michael's Roman Catholic Church, High Salvington on Thursday 28th November at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations for
Chestnut Tree House may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street,
Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or
via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019