Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:30
St Michael's Roman Catholic Church
High Salvington
Patricia Reynolds Notice
REYNOLDS Patricia
"Trish" Passed away peacefully on
31st October 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Pat,
much loved mum of
Christine, David, Alison,
Bruce, Melanie and Neil.
A loving mother in law,
proud grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to take place at
St Michael's Roman Catholic Church, High Salvington on Thursday 28th November at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations for
Chestnut Tree House may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street,
Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or
via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
