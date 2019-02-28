Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Worthing Goring Road
22 Goring Road
Worthing, Sussex BN12 4AJ
01903 503 536
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
14:15
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel
Patricia Cochran Notice
Cochran Patricia Elizabeth Mary (Trish) Peacefully at Worthing Hospital on Wednesday
13th February 2019, aged 76,
surrounded by her loving family.

The funeral service will take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel
Monday 11th March at 2:20pm.
Floral tributes welcome or donations supporting
Marie Curie can be sent directly to the charity,
bright clothing welcome, thank you.
Should you have any queries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, 22 Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AJ Tel: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
