CHURCHER Patricia (Pat) Passed away on 11th July 2019,
aged 80.
A much loved wife and mother who will be sadly
missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Thursday 8th August 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in Pat's memory to
Amberley Lodge Nursing Home c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
"Think of me when you are lonely,
keep for me one tender spot.
In the paths of your affection,
plant me one forget-me-not."
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 1, 2019