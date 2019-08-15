Home

Pat Moloney Notice
Moloney Deacon Pat Peacefully in St Joseph's Nursing Home
on 30th July 2019, aged 89 years.

A loving father and grandfather, he will be
very sadly missed by all his family, friends and
those he served in the Catholic community.

Funeral service, 11.00am, Friday 23rd August at
St Charles RC Church, Chesswood Road, Worthing
followed by a burial at Durrington Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if wished
to The Society of the Little Flower c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU.
01903 234516 or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
