King Margaret Patricia (Pat) MBE
Formerly of Parkside Avenue.
Passed away peacefully on 24th February aged 89 years.
Faithful member of St Catherine's Church
and St John's Ambulance.
Remembered with love.
A Funeral Service will take place on
Wednesday 3rd April at 11:00am
at St Catherine's Church, Littlehampton,
followed directly by the burial
at Littlehampton Cemetery.
No flowers by request.
Donations in Pat's memory may be made payable to
St Barnabas House and sent direct to
Titnore Lane, Worthing, BN12 6NZ.
All enquiries to
F A Holland Funeralcare, 8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
