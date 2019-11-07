Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Kelly

Notice Condolences

Pamela Kelly Notice
Kelly Pamela Lauretta Passed away peacefully in hospital on
October 26th 2019, aged 77 years.

Beloved Mum, Nannie and friend.

Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Findon on
Thursday November 21st at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired may be made to
The Friends of Worthing Hospital (Botolphs Ward) and sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd West Street, Sompting.
BN15 0DE. Tel: 01903 753232
or made online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -