Kelly Pamela Lauretta Passed away peacefully in hospital on
October 26th 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved Mum, Nannie and friend.
Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Findon on
Thursday November 21st at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired may be made to
The Friends of Worthing Hospital (Botolphs Ward) and sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd West Street, Sompting.
BN15 0DE. Tel: 01903 753232
or made online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019