Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:30
Worthing Crematorium
Pamela Hill

Notice

Pamela Hill Notice
HILL Pamela Passed away in her home on the
15th July 2019, aged 94.

A much loved wife who will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m. on
Tuesday 6th August 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Pamela's memory to
Leonard Cheshire Disability via
https://pamela-hill.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019
