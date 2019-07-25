|
HILL Pamela Passed away in her home on the
15th July 2019, aged 94.
A much loved wife who will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m. on
Tuesday 6th August 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Pamela's memory to
Leonard Cheshire Disability via
https://pamela-hill.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019