|
|
|
BLAKE Pamela (Pam) Passed away peacefully on
31st October 2019 at
Worthing Hospital, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tony Blake,
much loved mum to Vernon and Christopher,
dearly loved nan and great grandma and
will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Worthing Crematorium on Monday
25th November at 11.40am.
Flowers welcome or donations to P.D.S.A
c/o Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road,
Worthing BN14 7TW.
Telephone: 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019