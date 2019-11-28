Home

Olive Richardson

RICHARDSON Olive
née Knowles Olive died peacefully on November 14th 2019
at the age of 109.

Olive was married to the late Sid Richardson and was the much loved mother of Eric, Brenda and Carol, grandmother to Anna, Adam and Neil and
great grandmother to Jake, Bobbie-Louise and Thomas.

A celebration of Olive's life will be held at
Worthing Crematorium on Tuesday December 17th
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in
Olive's Memory made to St Barnabas House
may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
